Severe storms cause damage in Crow Wing County: Video

After severe storms in the majority of Minnesota, some areas were hit hard, causing damage in Crow Wing County.

The thunderstorms brought hail, gusty winds and heavy rain in parts of Minnesota. In Crow Wing County, hail around 1.5 inches in diameter was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In Crow Wing County, a tornado warning was issued on Wednesday, due to high winds and severe storms. Other counties that were under a tornado warning were, Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Polk, Sherburne and Stearns.

SkyFOX captured the aftermath of the storms in the area, near Crosby, Minnesota. An overturned trailer is seen, along with a boat canopy collapsed on top of a boat in a nearby lake. Near the overturned trailer, felled trees are seen, some having fallen on top of a neighboring trailer. Also seen, a boat completely flipped over in the water.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will have a storm survey crew assess the damage in the next few days. They will determine what type of severe weather caused the damage.