Former Chick-Fil-A manager steals $140K, spends on Only Fans

A former chick-fil-A manager at the location in the Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport (MSP) has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after embezzling more than $140,000 from the location, using it to pay for expenses such as an Only Fans subscription.

According to court documents, Timothy Michael Hill, Jr., 36, of Woodbury, was responsible for collecting and making daily cash deposits into a safe deposit box as part of his manager duties.

Between September 2022 and October 2023, Hill collected daily cash receipts from the restaurant, but instead of depositing the money into a safe deposit box, pocketed some or all of the cash.

He attempted to conceal his embezzlement by using future cash receipts to cover his theft, creating a false impression that the cash deposits were delayed rather than stolen, court documents said. He would also send emails to the company’s accounting department, saying he was making deposits for earlier dates, when he was actually using cash collected to conceal his embezzlement.

Hill spent the stolen profits on jewelry, online sports betting, and the adult website Only Fans, according to charges. He also transferred thousands of dollars through CashApp to several female colleagues in exchange for personal photos and videos.

In total, Hill stole approximately $144,000 throughout the 13 months.

Hill pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.