Classmates honor Deshaun Hill at Mpls North High School graduation

High school graduation is supposed to be a joyful occasion. But for the family of Deshaun Hill, the pomp and circumstance comes with a dose of pain.

"I feel kind of good. It doesn't bring him back, but I still feel good," said Hill's mother, Tuesday Sheppard.

The 15-year-old was walking home when he was randomly shot and killed two years ago.

The loss of the quarterback, honor roll student, and role model affected the entire community. At what would have been Hill's high school graduation, his classmates remembered him by leaving his seat empty and decorating their caps to honor his life, before his sister walked across the stage to accept his diploma to a standing ovation.

"I wish he was here to do it but I'm a big sister. I'm an alumni, so it's only right," said Hill's sister Talina.

Hill's family says they are still waiting for justice after the Minnesota Court Of Appeals threw out the conviction of Cody Fohrenkam, the man found guilty of killing Hill, and called for a new trial two weeks ago.

"A slap in the face. Like he died all over again. Like they don't care. Like the state doesn't care about kids, and you can see it, you can definitely see it," said Sheppard.

But as the students in North High School's graduating class of 2024 march into their future, Hill's family takes comfort in knowing they will never forget their past.

"Today was a beautiful day and we are just going to move ahead with our life," said Sheppard.

Hill's mother says she will put his diploma next to his ashes on a table in his grandmother's house.

If you would like to donate to Hill's memorial foundation, click here.