St. Paul man pleads guilty to fatal impaired driving crash in May 2022

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence causing a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another person last May.

Adam Pattishall pleaded guilty Monday to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operations for driving his pickup while impaired in May 2022 and crashing into Dan and Katie Fisher of Maple Grove, killing Dan and seriously injuring Katie.

Following the crash, Katie spent 75 days in the hospital.

Pattishall’s sentencing is in May. His sentence is expected to be 7.5 years.