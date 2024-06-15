Minnesota weather: Rain Saturday with a hot and humid Father’s Day ahead

Periods of rain and a few rumbles will be likely Saturday in Minnesota. Another round of showers and thunderstorms rolls through parts of the area tonight but will be out of here before early Father’s Day morning.

Southeast winds are blowing at 10-20 mph while temperatures Saturday are hovering between the upper 60s and lower-to-mid 70s.

Humidity will be up with dew points in the mid and upper 60s Sunday morning and rising to near or even above the 70 degrees mark tomorrow afternoon.

This will lead to it feeling like 95 degrees or even higher in some areas.

Another chance of showers and storms returns Sunday night into Monday with more heat and humidity to kick off the work week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

