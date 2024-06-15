Minneapolis crash leaves 3 pedestrians with life-threatening injuries

article

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said it is investigating a crash that sent two women and a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night.

MPD said its officers responded to the intersection of Franklin Avenue East and Portland Avenue around 9:40 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers then found three people with life-threatening injuries, a woman in her 20s, another woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s. All were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe a vehicle was southbound on Portland Avenue when it sideswiped a second vehicle that was also southbound on Portland. That second vehicle then crashed into the three pedestrians as well as other parked vehicles.

MPD said the first vehicle left the scene while the second vehicle remained.

Police say the MPD Traffic Unit also responded to collect evidence at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.