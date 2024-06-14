Juneteenth events in Minnesota: List

Organizations in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend and beyond.

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is on June 19, and marks the end of the United States’ historic practice of slavery. Here is a list of Juneteenth events happening around the Twin Cities area this weekend:

Juneteenth ‘Freedom and Fellowship’ Violence Prevention Community Cookout

An afternoon of unity and joy at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis hosted by Pierre Douglas of Cool P Comedy. It includes performances by Kennadi Hurst, Known MPLS, & Sis N Lil Bro, as well as a special guest appearance by Minneapolis Safety Commissioner Todd Barnett and inspiring words from the main speakers, Spike Moss, Senator Bobby Joe Champion, and community violence intervention & prevention specialists.

When: 1-6 p.m., June 14

Where: Shiloh Temple International Ministries, 1201 West Broadway, Minneapolis

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Showcase

A celebration of food culture and stories. This will be Sweet Potato Comfort Pie’s fourth annual celebration of the Juneteenth Jubilee through the Sweet Potato Pie.

When: 4-6 p.m., June 14

Where: The Loppet Foundation's Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis

Minnesota Orchestra Juneteenth Concert

The Minnesota Orchestra presents its second annual concert in celebration and commemoration of Juneteenth. Jonathan Taylor Rush will lead a program featuring both upbeat and contemplative music from 20th-century and contemporary African American composers. Jimmie Herrod, Wordsmith and Ashley DuBose will also take the stage, combining their powerful voices with the symphonic strength of the Orchestra.

When: 8 p.m., June 14

Where: The Minnesota Orchestra

Cost: Tickets required, free for ages 6–18 years old

Juneteenth Fun Run and 5K

The Lopper Foundation's Juneteenth Fun Run or 5K, which will be held on Saturday.

When: 9 a.m., June 15

Where: Theodore Wirth Park, Golden Valley

Cost: Free, donations encouraged

University of Minnesota Juneteenth Celebration

The University of Minnesota will hold its third annual Juneteenth Celebration block party and commemorative march in North Minneapolis. Centering on the theme of We are the Noise: The Echoes of Our Ancestors, this free event will feature Black vendors, speakers, workshops, fashion show, storytellers, drumline, dancers, musicians, performers, DJs, live screen printing, roller skating, books, free food, free haircuts, art-making, a bouncy house, petting zoo, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 15

Where: U of M Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center, Minneapolis

Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom Day

Join the Minneapolis community at the Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom Day Event.

When: Noon-6 p.m., June 15

Where: Bethune Park, Minneapolis

Brooklyn Center Juneteenth Celebration

Join us for a family-friendly day filled with entertainment, food, vendors, art activities, inflatables, face painting, balloon art, teen activities, city trucks, and more!

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 15

Where: Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center

Marshall Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Marshall will be celebrating Juneteenth in multiple ways, including with a reading program, live music, food trucks, guest speakers, signo and more.

When: June 19

Where: Marshall

Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration

Maple Grove's Juneteenth celebration will feature a Black-owned vendor fair, food trucks, giveaways, kids activities, story walks, a coloring mural, and entertainment on the stage.

When: 5-9 p.m., June 19

Where: Town Green, Maple Grove

Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration!

Live performances, music, food, kids pavilion, wealth-building pavilion, health & wellness resources and more!