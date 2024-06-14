Juneteenth events in Minnesota: List
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Organizations in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend and beyond.
Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is on June 19, and marks the end of the United States’ historic practice of slavery. Here is a list of Juneteenth events happening around the Twin Cities area this weekend:
Juneteenth ‘Freedom and Fellowship’ Violence Prevention Community Cookout
An afternoon of unity and joy at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis hosted by Pierre Douglas of Cool P Comedy. It includes performances by Kennadi Hurst, Known MPLS, & Sis N Lil Bro, as well as a special guest appearance by Minneapolis Safety Commissioner Todd Barnett and inspiring words from the main speakers, Spike Moss, Senator Bobby Joe Champion, and community violence intervention & prevention specialists.
- When: 1-6 p.m., June 14
- Where: Shiloh Temple International Ministries, 1201 West Broadway, Minneapolis
Sweet Potato Comfort Pie Showcase
A celebration of food culture and stories. This will be Sweet Potato Comfort Pie’s fourth annual celebration of the Juneteenth Jubilee through the Sweet Potato Pie.
- When: 4-6 p.m., June 14
- Where: The Loppet Foundation's Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis
Minnesota Orchestra Juneteenth Concert
The Minnesota Orchestra presents its second annual concert in celebration and commemoration of Juneteenth. Jonathan Taylor Rush will lead a program featuring both upbeat and contemplative music from 20th-century and contemporary African American composers. Jimmie Herrod, Wordsmith and Ashley DuBose will also take the stage, combining their powerful voices with the symphonic strength of the Orchestra.
- When: 8 p.m., June 14
- Where: The Minnesota Orchestra
- Cost: Tickets required, free for ages 6–18 years old
Juneteenth Fun Run and 5K
The Lopper Foundation's Juneteenth Fun Run or 5K, which will be held on Saturday.
- When: 9 a.m., June 15
- Where: Theodore Wirth Park, Golden Valley
- Cost: Free, donations encouraged
University of Minnesota Juneteenth Celebration
The University of Minnesota will hold its third annual Juneteenth Celebration block party and commemorative march in North Minneapolis. Centering on the theme of We are the Noise: The Echoes of Our Ancestors, this free event will feature Black vendors, speakers, workshops, fashion show, storytellers, drumline, dancers, musicians, performers, DJs, live screen printing, roller skating, books, free food, free haircuts, art-making, a bouncy house, petting zoo, and more.
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 15
- Where: U of M Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center, Minneapolis
Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom Day
Join the Minneapolis community at the Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom Day Event.
- When: Noon-6 p.m., June 15
- Where: Bethune Park, Minneapolis
Brooklyn Center Juneteenth Celebration
Join us for a family-friendly day filled with entertainment, food, vendors, art activities, inflatables, face painting, balloon art, teen activities, city trucks, and more!
- When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 15
- Where: Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center
Marshall Juneteenth Celebration
The City of Marshall will be celebrating Juneteenth in multiple ways, including with a reading program, live music, food trucks, guest speakers, signo and more.
- When: June 19
- Where: Marshall
Maple Grove Juneteenth Celebration
Maple Grove's Juneteenth celebration will feature a Black-owned vendor fair, food trucks, giveaways, kids activities, story walks, a coloring mural, and entertainment on the stage.
- When: 5-9 p.m., June 19
- Where: Town Green, Maple Grove
Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration!
Live performances, music, food, kids pavilion, wealth-building pavilion, health & wellness resources and more!
- When: Noon-4 p.m., June 22
- Where: Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul