Hennepin County hosts 2nd expungement clinic for convicted felons

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty hosted her office’s second expungement clinic on Saturday.

At the all-day event, several attorneys volunteered their time; sitting down privately and taking convicted felons through the steps of sealing their criminal records from public view.

"This will impact my life dramatically," Demarcus Simmons said.

The clinic also waived a $300 fee and eliminated the need to appear in court in front of a judge.

"I’m very grateful for this opportunity," Simmons continued. "Having a conviction on your record prevents from getting a good job, traveling abroad."

The second clinic was organized after higher-than-expected turnout at the first clinic.

"Community members were lined up around the block, and we didn’t have enough staff to accommodate all the need there was," Moriarty explained. With more resources in place on Saturday, by midday organizers said close to 100 people had already come through.

"Once I get that big f off of there, you can’t fail me," Ricky Cobb II’s twin brother Rashad Cobb told FOX 9. "You can’t tell me what I can’t do because you can’t judge me anymore off of a word."

There were four types of convictions that were not handled: homicide, sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

The clinic only served convicts who were charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office; Moriarty says her office plans to host more clinics.