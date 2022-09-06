It's 'Katie Day' at Plymouth restaurant to raise money for injured employee

The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill is considered a bright spot in Plymouth. Now the restaurant is shining a little light on a longtime employee who's going through some dark days.

"It's definitely a great turnout and a lot of people who want to contribute however they can," said Sunshine Factory general manager April Hanson.

Back in May, Katie Fisher and her husband were on their way to pick up their daughter from a sleepover when their car was rear-ended by an impaired driver, Adam Pattishall, who was going 70 miles an hour.

Dan Fisher was killed in the crash and Katie spent 75 days in the hospital with bleeding on the brain and a fractured back.

Now she has to relearn how to do everything from walking to reading and writing.

"Hard. Challenging many times. It's a lot of work," said Katie Fisher.

But the restaurant community Katie has been a part of for more than 20 years is coming together to help her in her time of need.

From 11 to 11, the Sunshine Factory hosted a fundraiser where it will donate 100 percent of food and beverage sales to Katie and her family.

"It's amazing, so amazing. To have your community come together. My co-workers come together. It's amazing," said Fisher.

Katie faces a long road to recovery, but thanks to her friends at the Sunshine Factory she hopes brighter days are ahead.

"It's just the right thing to do. It's a labor of love for all of us. Everything we can do today is for Katie," said Hanson.

If you'd like to make a donation to help Katie with her ongoing needs, her Venmo handle is @katiefisher24.