Expand / Collapse search

Woman seriously injured in shooting near Minneapolis homeless encampment

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 15, 2024 9:24pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
police tape article

File photo police tape.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was critically injured in a shooting near a homeless encampment in Minneapolis Saturday evening. 

According to Minneapolis police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Park Avenue. 

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting, authorities said. Officers then found a woman in her 20's in a nearby homeless encampment at East 28th Street and Columbus Avenue with a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. 

Police are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made. 