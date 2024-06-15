Woman seriously injured in shooting near Minneapolis homeless encampment

article

A woman was critically injured in a shooting near a homeless encampment in Minneapolis Saturday evening.

According to Minneapolis police, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Park Avenue.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting, authorities said. Officers then found a woman in her 20's in a nearby homeless encampment at East 28th Street and Columbus Avenue with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made.