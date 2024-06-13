Hooked on shore lunch, smash burgers and walleye: Taste Buds

The lure of sizzling smash burgers and hungry fish brings Stephanie Hansen and the Taste Buds crew to the shores of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis for an epic adventure with Nate P., host of "Shore Lunch with Nate P." on YouTube.

Nate’s charisma, skill, and passion for all things fishing make him the ultimate companion for Stephanie as they bait their hooks in Bohemian Flats. The pair reel in a handful of fish in a flurry of excitement, practicing Nate’s favorite "kiss and release" technique.

Afterward, Nate and Stephanie cook up a shore lunch of smash burgers and fresh salad with thyme vinaigrette. Nate posts his recipes with each "Shore Lunch" episode on his YouTube and Patreon channels.

Home from her day of fishing and cooking in the sunshine, Stephanie offers up a simple pan-fried walleye recipe for home cooks to conquer in their kitchens.

Pan Fried Walleye with Lemon Caper Butter

Ingredients:

2 6-8 ounce walleye fillets

2 Tbsp flour

A pinch of salt

A pinch of pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp butter

1 lemon juiced and zested

1 Tbsp capers

2-3 Tbsp of fresh herbs (I use what is in season, like parsley, chives, dill or oregano)

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

