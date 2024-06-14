Wright County crash leaves 2 motorcyclists dead

article

Two motorcyclists have died after they collided with a pickup truck in Wright County Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:45 p.m., the crash happened at Highway 24 and 179th Street Northwest in Clearwater Township.

A 28-year-old man driving a pickup truck was turning left to head northbound on Highway 24 while a 50-year-old man driving a motorcycle was heading southbound on Highway 24, authorities said. Both vehicles then collided at the intersection.

The man driving the motorcycle was killed in the crash, according to law enforcement. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 46-year-old woman, was also killed.

The driver and the passenger, a 27-year-old man, of the pickup truck, were not injured in the crash, according to authorities.

According to state patrol, the two on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.