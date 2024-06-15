St. Paul police investigating body found at parking ramp

article

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is investigating after a woman's body was found at a parking ramp Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to a parking ramp near the intersection of East 4th Street and Cedar Avenue just after 5 a.m. They then discovered the woman's body.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Paul Fire Department medics, according to SPPD.

Police say it is "yet to be determined" if the woman's death is the result of a crime, accident or suicide.

SPPD said it is working with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to identify the woman and her cause of death.