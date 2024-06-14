Minneapolis police investigates crash involving motorcycle, state patrol squad car

article

Minneapolis police are investigating after a motorcyclist received serious injuries after crashing into a Minnesota State Patrol squad car following a pursuit Friday.

According to Minneapolis police, around 4 p.m., the state patrol was in pursuit of a man driving a motorcycle. State patrol "terminated" their pursuit after the motorcyclist left the highway, but monitored him with the state patrol helicopter.

Police say the motorcyclist reportedly struck a stationary state patrol car with its emergency lights on at the intersection of 51st Street East and Cedar Avenue, despite the pursuit being stopped.

The man, who is in his mid-20's, was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

The Minneapolis Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash since it happened on Minneapolis city streets. They will be assisted by state patrol.

No arrests have been made.