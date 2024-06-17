St. Paul man reported missing in Grand Teton National Park

article

A search was underway this past weekend for a kayaker from St. Paul reported missing at Grand Teton National Park.

Wesley Dopkins, 43, was last seen on Saturday, kayaking on Jackson Lake with a friend.

Authorities say Dopkins and his friend left Colter Bay around midday and headed to Waterfalls Canyon, on the west side of the lake. However, during the trip, the friend lost sight of Dopkins around 2 p.m. and was forced to return to Colter Bay due to high winds. The friend ended up landing at Leeks Marina and reported the incident to park rangers.

Snake River and Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park (George Rose / Getty Images)

Grand Teton rangers launched search efforts, later tracking down Dopkins' kayak, paddle, and dry bag floating near Moose Island, which is about 1.5 miles north of Colter's Bay.

Search efforts continued on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the disappearance is asked to call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301.

Dopkins is 5'11'' about 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a red NASA Kennedy Space Center hat, a blue t-shirt, and black shorts.