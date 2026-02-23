St. Paul hit-and-run: Woman killed, family seeks help finding driver

article

The Brief A St. Paul woman was declared brain-dead after a hit-and-run crash last week. Authorities are searching for a 2005 to 2007 blue or gray Honda Odyssey. The family is seeking public assistance to find the driver.



A St. Paul family is seeking help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman brain-dead.

Search for the driver

What we know:

Doctors have pronounced 58-year-old Lisa Giguere brain-dead following the hit-and-run. Her family is now in the process of donating her organs.

The incident occurred as Giguere was crossing Pennsylvania Avenue near Rice Street last Monday. Authorities are looking for a blue or gray 2005 to 2007 Honda Odyssey that sped off after hitting Giguere. Ramsey County deputies are urging anyone who recognizes the minivan to come forward.

Family's plea

What they're saying:

"I really struggle with the type of person whose morality would let them leave an accident and leave somebody for dead. I mean – that’s just unbelievable," said Randy, Giguere's ex-husband. Giguere's family is asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of the minivan involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver remains unknown, and investigators are actively seeking leads to locate the person responsible.