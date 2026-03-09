St. Paul grocery store shooting: Officers involved won’t face charges

The Brief Police say Tevin Marcel Bellaphant died by suicide after running inside a Cub Foods store following a chase with police on July 11, 2025. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has since determined the law enforcement personnel involved in a shootout prior to the suicide will not face criminal charges. A memo outlining a summary of evidence gathered says Bellaphant used a black 9mm pistol that was fired a total of 20 times.



Officers involved in a shootout before a man died by suicide inside a St. Paul Cub Foods last summer will not face criminal charges, according to a recent ruling by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

Cub Foods shooting

What we know:

The RCAO says it has determined that criminal charges aren’t warranted in the death of Tevin Marcel Bellaphant, who died by suicide after running into the store on July 11, 2025.

The use of force by Sergeant Megan Kosloske, and St. Paul Police Department Officers Melissa Leistikow and Christopher Leon was legally justified under Minnesota law, the RCAO says it has concluded.

The backstory:

The 15-page RCAO memo says that Bellaphant, 32, was fleeing from the scene of an alleged violent felony domestic assault and kidnapping, when he entered an Aldi’s grocery store and fired multiple gunshots at sergeant Kosloske, and officers Leistikow and Leon.

Bellaphant then fled on foot to the nearby Destiny Café where he shot and wounded a mother and her son who were walking their small dog, the memo says.

After the shooting, Bellaphant then ran across the parking lot into a busy Cub Foods grocery store.

After a 27-minute standoff inside the store, Bellaphant was found dead by SWAT personnel.

The memo says the handgun used by Bellaphant throughout the incident – a black 9mm pistol bearing no serial number – fired a total of 20 shots.

A full copy of the memo, and its summary of evidence, can be found below:

What we don't know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) interviews witnesses and the people involved in an incident, while collecting, analyzing and reviewing evidence as needed to gather the facts of a case, but does not decide or determine the outcome of a case.

The BCA then presents its findings to the county attorney without recommendation to determine charges.