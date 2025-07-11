St. Paul shooting: Man dead after domestic dispute leads to chase, gunfire with police

St. Paul police were involved in a shooting near Cub Foods on Friday afternoon.

St. Paul police shooting in Payne Phalen neighborhood

What we know:

St. Paul police say officers were involved in a shooting in the area of Maryland Avenue East and Clarence Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry, just before 12 p.m. officers were called to a domestic violence situation involving a man with a firearm who had pistol-whipped the victim, and fired the weapon inside the home.

Prior to police arriving, he left with a small child, police say.

Shortly after, police received a report that the man had gone into the Aldi supermarket near the area.

Police say he was located inside the store, and then physically assaulted officers as they tried to speak with him. He attempted to flee the area, when police chased him on foot.

Before leaving the store, both the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. No one inside was struck. The child was left in the store and taken into custody by police.

The suspect was then able to flee west toward Cub Foods. Police say that two people were shot as he was running between stores.

Police say a permitter was created around Cub, and as police were assembling SWAT units, they say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating.

Photos below taken at the scene show police at the Aldi store.

Photos from the scene show police responding to an Aldi in St. Paul after a reported shooting.

Witness accounts :

"The police came in there and told him, ‘Drop your gun, drop your gun!’" said one witness. "I didn't even know he had a gun, so we all ran out the back door."

Ariana Padilla, who was with her father at the checkout line, said "A lot of police were there," and it was "really scary."