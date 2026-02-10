Man charged in St. Cloud stabbing of former gubernatorial candidate’s daughter

The Brief Dylan Michael Tobler is charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing death that occurred on Feb. 7, in St. Cloud. A preliminary cause of death from the medical examiner’s office lists the cause of death as homicide consistent with multiple stab wounds. The Minnesota Republican Party has since announced Dr. Jeff Johnson's would suspend his gubernatorial campaign to focus on his family following the death of his daughter.



A St. Cloud man faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed to death the daughter of a former candidate for Minnesota governor, who has since suspended his campaign in the wake of her death.

St. Cloud stabbing charges

What we know:

Dylan Michael Tobler, 23, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death that occurred on Feb. 7, 2026.

According to charges, around 8:20 p.m., officers from the St. Cloud Police Department were sent to the 3000 block of 40th Avenue South on the report of a deceased person found.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a witness had gone to the residence because they had not heard from the victim since Feb. 3.

Police say the victim told them that they had knocked on the door about 15 minutes when it was eventually unlocked from the inside.

At that point, the witness told police that they had found the victim and Tobler in the living room, who had appeared to have tried to kill himself, according to the charges.

St. Cloud stabbing investigation

Dig deeper:

Police say they located the victim’s body in the bathroom, where they also located "multiple knives, including one that had dried blood on the blade," charges state.

The medical examiner has since determined the victim had died from multiple wounds to her chest, upper back, head and neck.

The wounds were consistent with a knife being used, the examiner has ruled, and a preliminary summary has listed the manner of death as homicide.

During an interview with police, charges state that Tobler admitted to being alone in the residence with her, and that he thought it was his fault she was dead.

When asked what would happen next, the police say that he stated "jail" and tapped himself on the chest, according to charges.

Jeff Johnson campaign suspended

What's next:

The Minnesota Republican Party has since announced Dr. Jeff Johnson would suspend his gubernatorial campaign to focus on his family after it was confirmed the victim was his daughter.