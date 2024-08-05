Southern MN tornado watch, warnings active Monday evening

As storms push their way through parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for several southern Minnesota counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin until 12 a.m.

Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout southern Minnesota, with possible tornadoes being spotted in Darfur and St. James, Minnesota, as of 5:40 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., people in the Winnebago, Minnesota, area were being advised to take shelter, following reports of an observed tornado.

The NWS has issued a tornado warning to include Minnesota Lake, Easton and Delavan until 7 p.m.

FOX 9 will continue to track storms as they develop. Check back for details.