Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far, with more on the way Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heavy rain hit a large portion of Minnesota from Monday morning into the afternoon, with more expected to come in the evening.
What to expect
Rain from Monday morning northwest of the state is expected to move south, with the potential of turning into some severe storms for the Twin Cities metro and the southern Minnesota.
A lot of the activity is expected to linger just above the Interstate 94 corridor until later Monday, as it moves south.
This rain could turn severe, with Level 1 and 2 risks for the southern part of the state (southern Minnesota has a Level 2 risk, while the Twin Cities has a Level 1 risk going into Monday evening). The chance for the strongest storms will likely be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.
The rain is expected to be heavy, increasing from this morning, but the rain is not expected to last as long.
Rain on Monday will keep temperatures in the mid to high 60s for central Minnesota on Monday afternoon. Southern Minnesota will see temperatures in the mid to high 70s.
Northwest Minnesota and metro rain totals so far
(FOX 9)
- Alexandria: 2.23 inches
- Rogers: 1.76 inches
- Robbinsdale: 1.74 inches
- Maple Grove: 1.65 inches
- St. Cloud: 1.54 inches
- Rockford: 1.54 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.47 inches
- Maple Plain: 1.11 inches
- Blaine: 1.11 inches
- Andover: .86 inches
West metro rain totals so far
- Mound: 0.55 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.51 inches
- Edina: 0.40 inches
- Victoria: 0.22 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.13 inches
- Carver: 0.12 inches
- Jordan: 0.11 inches
- Waconia: 0.10 inches
Central and south metro rain totals so far
- Roseville: 1.78 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.65 inches
- Rosemount: 0.27 inches
- Burnsville: 0.20 inches
- Lakeville: 0.09 inches
Northeast and east metro rain totals so far
- North St. Paul: 1.07 inches
- Hugo: 0.87 inches
- Stillwater: 0.78 inches
- Scandia: 0.63 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.59 inches
- Woodbury: 0.58 inches
- St. Paul: 0.53 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.35 inches
- Eagan: 0.28 inches
- Hastings: 0.19 inches