Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far, with more on the way Monday

Heavy rain hit a large portion of Minnesota from Monday morning into the afternoon, with more expected to come in the evening.

What to expect

Rain from Monday morning northwest of the state is expected to move south, with the potential of turning into some severe storms for the Twin Cities metro and the southern Minnesota.

A lot of the activity is expected to linger just above the Interstate 94 corridor until later Monday, as it moves south.

This rain could turn severe, with Level 1 and 2 risks for the southern part of the state (southern Minnesota has a Level 2 risk, while the Twin Cities has a Level 1 risk going into Monday evening). The chance for the strongest storms will likely be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

The rain is expected to be heavy, increasing from this morning, but the rain is not expected to last as long.

Rain on Monday will keep temperatures in the mid to high 60s for central Minnesota on Monday afternoon. Southern Minnesota will see temperatures in the mid to high 70s.

Northwest Minnesota and metro rain totals so far

(FOX 9)

Alexandria: 2.23 inches

Rogers: 1.76 inches

Robbinsdale: 1.74 inches

Maple Grove: 1.65 inches

St. Cloud: 1.54 inches

Rockford: 1.54 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.47 inches

Maple Plain: 1.11 inches

Blaine: 1.11 inches

Andover: .86 inches

West metro rain totals so far

Mound: 0.55 inches

Minnetonka: 0.51 inches

Edina: 0.40 inches

Victoria: 0.22 inches

Prior Lake: 0.13 inches

Carver: 0.12 inches

Jordan: 0.11 inches

Waconia: 0.10 inches

Central and south metro rain totals so far

Roseville: 1.78 inches

Minneapolis: 0.65 inches

Rosemount: 0.27 inches

Burnsville: 0.20 inches

Lakeville: 0.09 inches

Northeast and east metro rain totals so far