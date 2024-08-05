Expand / Collapse search

Xcel Energy power outages reported due to storms on Monday

Published  August 5, 2024 7:25pm CDT
MN weather: Rain totals so far Monday

Heavy rain hit a large portion of the Twin Cities Monday morning, with the northwest metro getting hit the hardest. More rain is expected Monday afternoon as it moves south. Into Monday evening, the rain has the possibility to turn into storms.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Due to storms passing through Minnesota on Monday evening – including some in the southern portions of the state that could potentially be tornadicthousands are without power in the Twin Cities, according to Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 22,000 customers are without power as of 7 p.m. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported multiple potential tornadoes touching down, including one just north of St. James, one near Winnebago and another just south of Janesville.

FOX 9 will continue to track storms throughout the evening. Check back for updates.