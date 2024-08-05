Xcel Energy power outages reported due to storms on Monday

Due to storms passing through Minnesota on Monday evening – including some in the southern portions of the state that could potentially be tornadic – thousands are without power in the Twin Cities, according to Xcel Energy.



Xcel Energy is reporting more than 22,000 customers are without power as of 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported multiple potential tornadoes touching down, including one just north of St. James, one near Winnebago and another just south of Janesville.

