Some ICE agents wear body cameras...but not everywhere

The Brief ICE issued updated policy on Body Worn Cameras for agents earlier this year after President Trump took office. The policy makes clear that cameras have not yet been issued across the country. Cameras were first distributed to agents in select cities beginning in 2024. Minneapolis was not one of the first cities to receive cameras, but ICE agents from across the country have been assigned here in recent weeks. The Department of Homeland Security has not stated whether the ICE agent involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning was wearing a body-worn camera.



Bystander videos showed an ICE agent shooting and killing a driver in south Minneapolis. It is not clear whether the ICE agent had a body-worn camera that recorded what happened right before the shooting.

What we know:

ICE started issuing body-worn cameras to agents in select cities in 2024.

Minneapolis was not one of the cities in the first phase of implementation. However, agents from across the country have been assigned as part of an enforcement surge in Minnesota in recent weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security has not identified the ICE agent involved in a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning, or whether he was wearing a camera.

In a press conference after the shooting, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the woman who was killed did not obey commands and attacked the agent with her vehicle.

Noem did not say whether that was based on body-worn camera footage from any of the agents on the scene.

ICE updated body camera policy under Trump Administration

What they're saying:

ICE updated its body-worn camera policy in 2025 under the Trump Administration.

"The use of BWCs in appropriate circumstances may be beneficial to the execution of many of ICE’s operations and may also promote public trust," wrote Caleb Vitello, the Acting Director of ICE.

But the policy made clear that body-worn cameras had not been implemented across the agency.

"Enterprise-wide implementation shall be dependent on availability of appropriated funding resources," the policy stated.

In November, a federal judge in Chicago ordered federal immigration agents operating there to wear body-worn cameras unless specifically exempted by agency policy.

Body-worn camera footage from a similar incident there led to the dismissal of charges against a woman who was shot by a border patrol agent.

The woman was charged with trying to ram federal agents with her vehicle. DHS called her a "domestic terrorist." But the woman's attorney said the U.S. Attorney's Office dropped the charges after reviewing body-camera footage of the incident.

"And they're still labeling her a domestic terrorist, even though the charges have all been dropped by the attorney's office," Christopher Parente told the FOX 9 Investigators. "So in this case, I would tell everybody what I told them in our case. I would be very suspect of any press release that is put out right now by DHS."