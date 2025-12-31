Expand / Collapse search

Somali-run day care in Minneapolis broken into, vandalized

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  December 31, 2025 12:40pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Somali-run day care vandalized after viral video [FULL]

Somali-run day care vandalized after viral video [FULL]

Staff at Nokomis Daycare Center held a news conference on Wednesday, speaking about the vandalism in light of Nick Shirley's viral social media video that alleges fraud by Somali child care centers. Another day care center's staff member criticized Shirley's video and stressed that Somali-run day cares should not be targeted but fraud needs to be investigated.

The Brief

    • Nokomis Daycare Center, a Somali-run day care in Minneapolis, was vandalized this week.
    • This comes after day cares in Minneapolis are under increased scrutiny following YouTuber Nick Shirley's viral video alleging fraud by Somali-run child care centers.
    • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has frozen all child care payments to Minnesota amid the ongoing investigation and allegations of fraud.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Someone broke into a Somali-run day care in Minneapolis earlier this week, causing "extensive vandalism," according to Nokomis Daycare Center. Police are investigating the incident. 

RELATED: Federal government freezes Minnesota child care funding amid fraud investigation

Nokomis Daycare Center in Minneapolis vandalized after viral video

What we know:

Staff at Nokomis Daycare Center held a news conference on Wednesday, speaking about the vandalism in light of Nick Shirley's viral social media video that alleges fraud by Somali child care centers. Minnesota officials say past visits and investigations related to the centers named in the video uncovered no hard evidence of fraud.

"The rhetoric of the video seeks to promote division and hate towards the Somali community, which has real life consequences as evidenced by the damage sustained by the center," the day care center said in a news release. 

Nokomis Daycare was not featured in the viral video. The Minnesota Department of Human Services website says Nokomis Daycare Center is operating in good standing and is licensed to care for up to 71 children, including infants, toddlers and preschool-age children.

READ MORE: Through the years: A decade of investigating fraud in Minnesota

Nasrulah Mohamed, a manager at the day care center, said during Wednesday's news conference he and another manager arrived at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to find a burglar damaged the building to get in. The office door was also damaged, and "important documentation," including documents related to employees and children at the day care, was missing.

Mohamed believes the break-in happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department told FOX 9 the center reported the break-in the morning of Dec. 30, and preliminary information indicates the center was broken into overnight while it was closed. Police said on Wednesday morning, the day care center informed police about what was taken from the business. 

What they're saying:

A staff member from another day care center in the Twin Cities joined Wednesday's news conference, criticizing Shirley's video and the federal government's decision to freeze child care funding. They also expressed their support for day care providers in the state, saying just because a day care is Somali-run does not mean it should be targeted but stressed that fraud needs to be investigated and prosecuted. 

Minneapolis day care fraud claims 

MN GOP worked with YouTuber investigation

MN GOP worked with YouTuber investigation

In the days that have followed a viral video illustrating potential day care fraud in Minnesota, Minnesota GOP leaders, including House Speaker and governor candidate Rep. Lisa Demuth, have confirmed they were aware of the efforts of YouTuber Nick Shirley prior to the video being released. FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim has the details.

The backstory:

In the viral video, YouTuber Nick Shirley claimed to have uncovered fraud during a visit to 10 day care centers in Minnesota. This prompted FBI Director Kash Patel to announce door-to-door checks of providers by Homeland Security investigators in Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Commissioner Tikki Brown on Monday addressed the video directly, saying each of the 10 facilities featured in the video had been visited at least once by the state over the last six months as part of standard licensing checks. The state is now reviewing each site again to check on the claims raised in the video, Brown added.

DHS investigating widespread fraud at MN daycares

DHS investigating widespread fraud at MN daycares

The Department of Homeland Security says it is sending its investigators on "door-to-door" visits to "suspected fraud sites" in Minnesota as part of a crackdown effort. FOX 9's Mary McGuire has the story.

DCYF officials say they currently have 55 open investigations related to the Child Care Assistance Program.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday it has frozen all child care payments to Minnesota amid the ongoing investigation and allegations of fraud. That equates to about $185 million per year.

Minneapolis child care providers under increased scrutiny

Minneapolis day care manager denies wrongdoing [FULL INTERVIEW]

Minneapolis day care manager denies wrongdoing [FULL INTERVIEW]

Ibrahim Ali, the manager of Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis, has denied any wrongdoing after the day care center was featured in YouTuber Nick Shirley's viral video, accusing it and nine other Somali-run centers of fraud. "You don’t come outside of operational hours and say they’re using taxpayer dollars. That’s completely false," he said. "When there’s a specific sign on our door that says our days and hours. He came outside those hours and then claimed, hey they’re closed."

Local perspective:

Ibrahim Ali, the manager of Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis, has denied any wrongdoing after the day care center was featured in Shirley's viral video accusing the center of fraud.

"You don’t come outside of operational hours and say they’re using taxpayer dollars. That’s completely false," he said. "When there’s a specific sign on our door that says our days and hours. He came outside those hours and then claimed, hey they’re closed."

Minnesota childcare funding frozen

Minnesota childcare funding frozen

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced it is freezing all federal childcare payments to Minnesota amid an ongoing fraud investigation focused on several day care centers.

During Monday's news conference, state officials said the Quality Learning Center had closed. However, officials later sent a correction stating the Quality Learning Center had notified DCYF on Dec. 19 that it was closing, but officials learned Monday afternoon they had decided to remain open.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison addresses viral fraud claims, ICE activity and his 2026 priorities

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison addresses viral fraud claims, ICE activity and his 2026 priorities

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joins us to respond to a viral video alleging fraud in the state, discuss the latest ICE activity in the Twin Cities and outline his priorities for the Attorney General’s Office heading into 2026.

ABC Learning was another provider featured in the video. It was filled with children on Tuesday. The owner got emotional while defending her business.

"If I do something wrong, hold me accountable. I’m a human being, I can take my problems. But don’t blame me something I have nothing to do with," said Umi of ABC Learning.

"This center was opened five-and-a-half years," said Ahmed Hasan of ABC Learning. "This center never had a problem as far as I know. This ABC Learning Center never had a problem."

The Source

  • This story uses information from Nokomis Daycare Center, the Minneapolis Police Department, previous FOX 9 reporting and the Minnesota Department of Human Services. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolisFraud in Minnesota