DHS says it is making 'door-to-door' visits to 'suspected fraud sites' in Minnesota

The Department of Homeland Security says its agents are going "door to door" as part of a fraud crackdown. DHS shared videos on Twitter of agents at a smokeshop and another facility in Burnsville on Monday. DHS officials said their agents were visiting "suspected fraud sites."



The Department of Homeland Security says it is sending its investigators on "door-to-door" visits to "suspected fraud sites" in Minnesota as part of a crackdown effort.

Door-to-door visits

What we know:

In videos shared on X by Homeland Security and Sec. Kristi Noem, investigators are seen visiting at least two businesses in Burnsville. One business appears to be a smoke shop while the other is listed on Google as a learning center. The learning center has an active license, according to state records, but with past reported violations.

In the tweets, Homeland Security states agents are "going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites."

What they're saying:

The tweet from DHS reads: "The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results."

Sec. Noem shared a similar tweet, writing: "Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud."

The backstory:

The operation by DHS follows a statement over the weekend by FBI Director Kash Patel saying the agency's investigation into Minnesota fraud is ongoing. Patel was responding to a viral video posted by a YouTuber claiming to uncover new examples of fraud in Minnesota.

In his statement, Patel outlined the dozens of indictments and convictions that have already taken place related to Medicaid fraud in Minnesota and said those cases were "just the tip of the iceberg."

Walz responds to fraud viral video

The other side:

The Walz administration released its own statement to FOX 9 detailing its efforts to combat fraud.

The statement reads: "The Governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and asked the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action.

"He has strengthened oversight – including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed. He has hired an outside firm to audit payments to high-risk programs, shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely, announced a new statewide program integrity director, and supported criminal prosecutions."

The governor has faced criticism in recent weeks for not acting quickly enough to crackdown on fraud against Medicaid programs in the state. Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota suggested that fraud against 14 vulnerable Medicaid programs in Minnesota since 2018 could total as high as $9 billion or more.

The Walz administration has pushed back against the supposition, stating there is no evidence the fraud was that rampant.