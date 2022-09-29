Siblings still hope to make healing trip for Bucs game as hurricane disrupts plans

A Minnesota brother and sister who planned to make a trip to Tampa Bay for this weekend's Buccaneers game, on a mission to heal after the loss of their brother, have now been thrown for another loop as Hurricane Ian disrupts plans.

The brother and sister have been planning for months to fly down to see the Bucs take on the Chiefs in Tampa. The siblings almost got bailed out when the NFL discussed plans to move the game from Tampa to Minneapolis due to the hurricane.

But now, with Tampa missing the brunt of the hurricane, plans are moving forward for Tampa to host the game. Leaving Madison Radermacher and her brother Simon wondering if they can make it.

For Madison Radermacher, watching Ian’s path this week has been emotionally overwhelming.

"We are remaining hopeful at this point is all we can do," she says.

But to this University of Minnesota senior, it's also personal. The emotions involve her older brother Zach, who died nearly three years ago from cancer. Her younger brother, Simon, who so looked up to him and a certain quarterback named Tom Brady.

"We had many, many Patriot attire at our house!" she said.

Zach was a massive Brady fan. He inspired Zach as a high school quarterback in Willmar.

"When he came out of retirement, and things just started aligning, I was like this is what we should do," Madison explained. "This is what I think we could do to remember my brother and to have something as siblings to be able to have that memory and connection to him."

So for months, she’s planned a trip to take her younger brother to Tampa Bay to see Brady this Sunday night, saving up all summer for a trip that is more than just a game.

"I think in a way, having that connection, seeing him, is sort of like having my brother there," Madison said.

But with Hurricane Ian, she didn’t know if that long-planned moment would happen. Then it looked like the game might be conveniently moved to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Now, with the game back on in Tampa, which was mostly spared from the massive storm. Madison's hopeful that all goes as planned. She understands the devastation in Florida far outweighs her stress. But losing Zach was devastating, too and this trip might help them heal.

"I really want my little brother to have that moment and I think for us to have that as siblings is important," Madison explained.