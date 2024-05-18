Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 7: Tipoff time, FOX 9 pregame/postgame

The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The series is tied 3-3, with the winner moving on to the Western Conference finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Join FOX 9 for live coverage ahead of Game 7 for the FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live special at 6 p.m. on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above. FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live will feature WCCO Radio's Henry Lake.

After the game, FOX 9 will have you covered with postgame press conferences streaming on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.