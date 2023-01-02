Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Jackson County
8
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Shooting over shoes in Richfield leaves one hospitalized

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated 2:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Family grieves teen shot and killed during shoe sale

The family of a teen is grieving the life of their son after he was killed nearly two weeks ago – the result of an alleged shoe sale gone wrong. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has more.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting in Richfield that authorities believe stemmed from a potential shoe sale has left one in the hospital.

At around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, a 22-year-old man was shot near Donaldson Park in Richfield, police say, sustaining a wound to his abdomen. He was privately transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to police, it appears the victim had gone to the park after arranging a meet-up to buy a pair of shoes on social media. During the transaction, the suspect shot the victim and then stole his personal items.

Officers believed the incident involved several suspects that then fled the scene in a passenger car. The vehicle and suspects have not yet been located, according to police.

Sunday night's shooting is similar to another robbery in November, when 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson thought he was going to buy a high-end pair of shoes but was shot dead in cold blood instead, according to authorities. 

The uptick in recent robberies over marketplace listings has led authorities to warn the public about safe practices before meeting a stranger to conduct a sale.