Naz Reid ejected during jersey-grabbing scuffle against Hawks Monday night

The Brief Naz Reid was ejected Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks as a result of a jersey-grabbing scuffle between him and Mouhamed Gueye. Reid appeared to take exception to a push in the back after a screen, before he turned around and the back-and-forth ensued. No word yet on any possible suspension for Reid from the NBA.



Naz Reid received his third career ejection on Monday as tempers flared late during a game that got the Timberwolves back in the win column after losing three of their last four.

Naz Reid ejected

What we know:

The Wolves faced Atlanta on Monday at Target Center as they hoped to get back on track, previously losing to both the Los Angeles Clippers (on Sunday) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Friday).

Just as the fourth quarter began, with the Wolves winning 106-87, Reid took exception to push in the back during a screen – leading him to charge back at Mouhamed Gueye of the Atlanta Hawks.

He and Gueye then got into a jersey-grabbing back-and-forth, during which Reid can be seen giving a forearm to the neck area of Gueye.

Julius Randle and players from both benches briefly got involved before both sides returned to their respective benches.

The Wolves ultimately won the game 138-116.

What we don't know:

No word yet from NBA officials on any possible suspension.