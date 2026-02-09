Delano store sells $3M Mega Millions ticket, ID of winner still unknown
DELANO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A $3 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Delano to one lucky lotto winner.
Delano lotto win
What we know:
The winning ticket was sold at the Holiday Stationstore on Babcock Blvd East on Feb. 6 – the five winning numbers being 62-25-21-13-52. The store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Dig deeper:
An upcoming jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 10, is estimated at $366 million.
What's next:
Minnesota Lottery requires winners of prizes over $50,000 to claim them in person at its headquarters in Roseville. Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize.
What we don't know:
The identity of the $3 million winner so far remains unknown, unless they choose to opt in to having their identity released publicly.
The Source: Information from a press release by the Minnesota Lottery.