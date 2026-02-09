Delano store sells $3M Mega Millions ticket, ID of winner still unknown

The Brief A $3 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Delano on Feb. 6. The winning ticket matched the winning five numbers of 62-25-21-13-52, sold at the Holiday Stationstore on Babcock Blvd. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person.



A $3 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Delano to one lucky lotto winner.

Delano lotto win

What we know:

The winning ticket was sold at the Holiday Stationstore on Babcock Blvd East on Feb. 6 – the five winning numbers being 62-25-21-13-52. The store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Dig deeper:

An upcoming jackpot on Tuesday, Feb. 10, is estimated at $366 million.

What's next:

Minnesota Lottery requires winners of prizes over $50,000 to claim them in person at its headquarters in Roseville. Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize.

What we don't know:

The identity of the $3 million winner so far remains unknown, unless they choose to opt in to having their identity released publicly.