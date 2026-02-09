Macalester grad Conor Mcdermott-Mostowy chases Olympic dream In Milan

The Brief Conor McDermott-Mostowy, a Macalester College graduate, is competing in the Winter Olympics. He is the only openly gay man on Team USA, representing his community on a global stage. McDermott-Mostowy will compete in the 1000 meters speed skating event in Milan on Wednesday.



Conor McDermott-Mostowy, a recent Macalester College graduate, is making waves at the Winter Olympics, not just with his speed skating but also by increasing representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

Conor Mcdermott-Mostowy's Olympic journey

What we know:

McDermott-Mostowy has been skating since he was 2 years old, and is now set to compete in the 1,000 meters speed skating event in Milan.

He narrowly missed the chance to compete four years ago, but is relieved to finally be at the Olympics.

Despite contracting a norovirus before the Winter Games in Tokyo, which temporarily derailed his Olympic dreams, McDermott-Mostowy persevered and is now focused on going for gold.

"There's a lot of people that choke at the games because they put so much weight on this one event, even though you've done it, you've run the race hundreds of times. So that's really the approach that I'm trying to take with it. Treat it like another race and have fun," said McDermott-Mostowy.

An incredible experience

The backstory:

McDermott-Mostowy is among over 40 openly gay athletes participating in the Winter Games. He hopes to serve as a role model and inspire others to pursue their Olympic dreams.

He graduated from Macalester with a degree in neuroscience and plans to attend medical school after his skating career.

"Everything you've dreamed about. It's incredible to see all these amazing people around. Obviously, you're at the top of your sport, but getting to see all the other people that you watch on TV, at the top with their sports, it's just been incredible," said McDermott-Mostowy.

‘Really difficult to watch'

Local perspective:

McDermott-Mostowy has been following the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota from afar.

He says he admires Minnesotans' resilience and their opposition to Operation Metro Surge, noting a march in extreme cold weather that left a strong impression on him.

"I think Minnesots have the reputation of being the nicest people in the country, which I would agree and attest to. But I would also say they're some of the toughest people in that country," said McDermott-Mostowy.