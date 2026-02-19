'ICE accountability' bills on masks, rendering aid and state investigations proposed by Senate DFL

The Brief Minnesota DFL State Senators have introduced a series of bills they hope will regulate ICE operations if signed into law. The "ICE Accountability Agenda" includes prohibiting masks, keeping agents out of "essential" areas and including state authorities in federal investigations. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to start hearing the bills on Friday, Feb. 20.



Minnesota DFL lawmakers announced a series of bills as part of an "ICE accountability Agenda" that aims to regulate federal immigration operations in the state.

DFL lawmakers say the Senate Judiciary Committee will start hearing the bills on Friday, Feb. 20.

Proponents say the bills are meant to "stop reckless violence and civil rights violations by federal immigration agents; and to bring justice to agents whose actions violated state and federal law."

The following bills were proposed during the news conference:

Duty to render aid, SF3688

Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy is sponsoring a bill that creates a "civil right of action" if someone shoots someone or witnesses someone being shot and fails to render aid as is required by state law.

While introducing the bill, Sen. Murphy said, "We have lived through the most difficult of occupations I could never have imagined," adding that "We blew whistles so loud that they were heard around the world."

Mask prohibition of law enforcement, SF3590

Minnesota State Senator Lindsey Port is sponsoring a bill.

Sen. Port said that "ICE is destroying the trust" recently rebuilt by local law enforcement, and that "ICE agents must take off their masks and show us who they are."

Protecting essential spaces, SF3611, SF3616, SF2699, SF3570

Minnesota State Senator Alice Moon spoke on a variety of bills aimed at designating some areas as "private or protected from immigrant enforcement" in order to ensure community access to government, health and education services.

The spaces would include schools, hospitals, courthouses, childcare settings as well as colleges and universities.

Each designation is being carried in "a separate bill that will originate in the committee of its jurisdiction," according to the agenda announcement.

MN Constitutional Remedies Act, SF3628

Minnesota State Senators Bobby Joe Champion and Omar Fateh are sponsoring a bill that would establish a right for Minnesotans to sue in state court for constitutional and civil rights violations.

Proponents add that the federal government must agree in writing that they will abide by the U.S. and Minnesota Constitutions and agree to the civil right of action established in the bill.

"Our desire is for ICE to leave and to never return," Sen. Champion said. "But if they do return, we want to make sure that we have tools in order to make sure we can go into court, that we stand on a solid legal basis for them to have to adhere."

BCA participation in federal investigations, SF3660

Minnesota State Senator Ron Latz is sponsoring a bill that would require the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to investigate cases that involve the killing of Minnesota residents by federal agents operating in the state.

Sen. Latz said this would protect local citizens and communities from harm, and that he would be "shocked if we don't get some bipartisanship."

Minnesota GOP response

