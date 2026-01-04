Gov. Walz likely to drop out of 2026 MN governor's race: report

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz is likely to announce on Monday that he will drop out of the 2026 governor's race, political insider Blois Olson reports, citing sources. The governor has faced heavy criticism from President Trump and Republican opponents over his handling of the state's fraud cases. Walz has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to "discuss the news of the day."



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is likely to announce Monday that he will drop out of the 2026 governor's race, political insider Blois Olson reported on Sunday.

Gov. Walz announcement

What we know:

Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson announced Governor Walz would hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to take questions and discuss "the news of the day." No other details about the press conference were shared by the governor's office.

Hours later, political insider Blois Olson reported that the governor was set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday, and he would "likely drop out of the 2026 race." Olson reports that the governor met with Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday to discuss the decision.

What you can do:

FOX 9 will carry that 11 a.m. news conference live on FOX 9 and FOX Local. You will be able to watch that live in the player above.

The backstory:

Gov. Walz has faced national criticism from President Trump, among others, for his handling of Medicaid fraud in the state. Republican opponents have accused Walz of being slow to respond to the fraud.

According to Olson, Walz has also faced pressure from his Democrat colleagues to make a decision on his 2026 run.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has not independently confirmed Olson's report. FOX 9 reached out to the governor's office late Sunday night for comment but has not yet heard back.

Big picture view:

On FOX 9 News at 10 p.m., Olson tells us Senator Amy Klobuchar is on the list of possible contenders for the seat if Walz were to bow out of the race. Secretary of State Steve Simon is another name that could come up as a contender.