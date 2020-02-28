Sen. Amy Klobuchar to hold pre-Super Tuesday rally in St. Louis Park

article

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will hold a rally in her home state of Minnesota Sunday night ahead of Super Tuesday.

The senator’s rally kicks off at 8 p.m. at St. Louis Park High School in St. Louis Park. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

As of right now, Klobuchar and Sen. Bernie Sanders are the only candidates planning to make stops in Minnesota ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Sanders is attending a Get Out the Vote rally at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Monday night.

Klobuchar will return to Minnesota on Super Tuesday for a watch party and rally at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The event starts at 7 p.m.