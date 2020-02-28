Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Amy Klobuchar to hold pre-Super Tuesday rally in St. Louis Park

DES MOINES, IOWA - FEBRUARY 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) addresses supporters, as her husband John Bessler (L) looks on, at her caucus night watch party before results come in on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iow ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will hold a rally in her home state of Minnesota Sunday night ahead of Super Tuesday. 

The senator’s rally kicks off at 8 p.m. at St. Louis Park High School in St. Louis Park. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. 

As of right now, Klobuchar and Sen. Bernie Sanders are the only candidates planning to make stops in Minnesota ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Sanders is attending a Get Out the Vote rally at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Monday night. 

Klobuchar will return to Minnesota on Super Tuesday for a watch party and rally at the Intercontinental Hotel in St. Paul. The event starts at 7 p.m. 