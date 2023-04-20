Cure for grey hair? Scientific discovery could hold key to preserving hair color

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
17
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from THU 12:29 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County

Cure for grey hair? Scientific discovery could hold key to preserving hair color

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Health
FOX TV Digital Team
83d16209- article

FILE-A stylist cuts a man's hair at a salon. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Grey hair is a physical change most experience as they get older, but new scientific research may shed light on how people can protect their natural hair color. 

A study by researchers from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine finds that some stem cells can transition between growth areas in hair follicles but get stuck as people get older and lose their ability to mature and sustain hair color, according to a release from NYU Langone Health.

The team’s study, published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday, centered on cells found in the skin of mice and humans called melanocyte stem cells or McSCs. 

Hair color, the researchers explain, is controlled based on nonfunctional but continually growing pools of McSCs in hair follicles to become mature cells that make protein pigments responsible for hair color.

The study notes McSCs are plastic, which means during hair growth, the cells move back and forth as they transition between parts of the developing hair follicle. Researchers share that these areas are where McSCs are exposed to different levels of protein signals. 

The team learned that as hair ages, sheds, and grows back, growing numbers of McSCs get stuck in the stem cell part called the hair follicle bulge, the study notes. 

"Our study adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells work to color hair," study lead investigator Qi Sun, Ph.D., study lead investigator and a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health, said in a statement. 

Study senior investigator Mayumi Ito, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Dermatology and Cell Biology at NYU Langone Health, explains that the loss of "chameleon-like function" in melanocyte stem cells is likely the cause of greying and hair loss.

Researchers plan to investigate methods of restoring movement to these stem cells to produce color and prevent hair from turning grey. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 








 