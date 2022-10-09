Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery

article

The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend.

Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired call on April 5 on the 3300 block of Owasso Boulevard. Saturday, the Minnesota 100 Club presented him with the First Responder of the Year award.

Police said the gunman fired more than 100 rounds, leaving neighboring homes and vehicles bullet-ridden. A FOX 9 investigation later found the gunman had multiple run-ins with police before the shooting and struggled with mental health issues.

Officer Duxbury underwent surgery to remove the bullet in the hours after his shooting. He was released from the hospital days after the shooting and escorted home by his fellow officers.

"April 5th is a date this department will never forget. Ryan’s resilience that day, and every day after, has been admirable. We are astounded by the resolve he has continued to show since returning to duty," a post from Roseville police reads. "As Ryan would attest, this award is not only for him, but all the officers that day. ‘I’m here because of them—without them, I wouldn’t be here.’"