Roseville police officer shot during incident near Lake Owasso

A Roseville police officer was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening at a home near Lake Owasso, the police department reports.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, police say the suspect continued to shoot at officers and neighboring homes, with the officer being hit in the process.

Roseville police say the officer was taken for medical treatment. A source tells FOX 9 that the officer is expected to survive their injuries.

Police have blocked off a large area along West Owasso Boulevard for the investigation. We're told police are clearing homes to check and make sure other people are safe.

Officers say the suspect involved is now in custody and there is no threat to the public.

FOX 9 is working to confirm further details.