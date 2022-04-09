Roseville police reports released on Friday show the family of the man accused of firing dozens of shots at police and neighboring homes near Lake Owasso, shooting a police officer in the process, sought treatment repeatedly for the suspect prior to the shooting.

The gunman, Jesse Werling, died after being shot by two police officers Tuesday night along West Owasso Boulevard after police say he had fired off about 100 rounds. Of the dozens of shots fired, one struck Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury.

Officer Duxbury was among the police officer who responded to the shots fired around 7:30 p.m. As he responded, police say the officer was struck in the face by a bullet.

After Werling was shot, police say they recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever-action rifle near his body.

Residents along West Owasso Boulevard in Roseville were still in disbelief Wednesday as they recounted a tense hour on Tuesday evening when one of their neighbors fired about 100 rounds at their homes, cars and responding officers.

Family was seeking help for suspect

Court records FOX 9 uncovered this week showed Werling had a history of mental health struggles prior to Tuesday's shooting. Police incident reports released Friday by the department now show his family tried to get him treatment for his mental issues prior to shots being fired on Tuesday.

The ten reports detail calls connected to the home of Werling's parents on Lake Owasso and all focus on Werling. One report dates back to 2012, but the other nine were filed between April 2, 2018, and February 2022.

In April 2018, police were called by Werling's then 73-year-old father who was concerned his son had "undiagnosed bipolar disorder." At the time, his father told police that Werling was staying at a home in Stillwater but kept his permanent address at the West Owasso home.

"Jesse has been seeing a doctor in regards to his mental health but is not always cooperative," the police report reads. "[His father] wanted to provide RPD with his contact info in case we had contact with Jesse and needed assistance."

One day later, April 3, 2018, police were again called by Werling's father. According to the report, the father was attempting to take Werling for treatment at Regions but Werling refused to go inside. So, the father took Werling back to West Owasso where Werling asked his father for a "deer rifle." According to a report, when his father refused, Werling pulled a knife and said "he would harm his father if he was not given the rifle."

The incident led to a standoff in Werling's driveway. Ultimately, police say Werling surrendered and agreed to go to Regions.

May 2019 incident

Over a year later, on May 24, 2019, a report details an incident where Werling interfered with police who had responded to help another man suffering a medical issue and ended up throwing a "wooden cutout of a pig from a children's toy set" at officers. When asked why he intervened, Werling said he was concerned the man police were trying to help wasn't being treated fairly by officers. At the time, Werling was getting a cab ride home but got out when he saw the officers.

Police ultimately released Werling to his father, who said he was taking Werling for an appointment related to his mental troubles.

June 2019 incidents

Less than two weeks later, on June 5, 2019, police were called by a woman who said Werling had been taking photos of her home that day. The woman told police Werling eventually started pounding on her door and asked her if she was "in fear for her safety." When she said she wasn't, he told her he "was in fear for his."

The woman also told officers she suspect Werling had taken photos of her and her daughter while they were in the backyard of their home.

Police issued a notice restricting Werling from trespassing on her property. Police also recommended the woman seek a restraining order for Werling.

The very next day, then Deputy Chief Erika Scheider spoke with Ramsey County Mental Health Services who had been in contact with Werling's father. Werling's father told the county that his son had stopped taking his medications and his father was now seeking "alternative medical treatment".

Ramsey County attempted to contact Werling himself but Werling refused to speak with them, saying he "did not have adequate batteries to record the interaction on his recording devices."

The police report further explains that the home on West Owasso was in poor condition. Werling had been living in Stillwater but had moved back home after "problems and run-ins with his neighbors in Stillwater."

In the report, Scheider says she flagged the West Owasso address for "mandatory comments and officer safety" for future calls.

A mobile BCA investigative unit on West Owasso Boulevard the day after the shooting in Roseville. (FOX 9)

On June 8, police were again called out to West Owasso for reports that Werling was hiding in bushes recording a graduation party at a neighbor's home. According to the neighbor, she had been alerted by a man who was handing out flyers in the neighborhood and had spotted a man in the bushes. Police ended up calling Werling's father who said he'd come to get his son.

The next day, police arrested Werling after reports he was taking photos of a family and running around with his pants down, exposing himself to young children. The caller also explained there had been past issues with Werling taking photos of her kids.

Werling's father, who was in Stillwater, said he would again return home and asked for Werling to be taken to the hospital. According to the report, Werling became agitated when confronted, but ultimately an officer was able to talk him into going to a hospital.

He was taken to St. Joseph's for mental health treatment.

A bullet home in the window of a neighboring home along West Owasso Boulevard. (FOX 9)

November 2019 incident

Months later, Werling was back home and called police, claiming his "devices are being hacked."

During the incident, Werling identified himself as "Achilles Elizabeth" and told police he believed the government had hacked his computer and was stealing his identity. He also told officers that he distrust the government, and he feared his life and the lives of others were in danger.

Police contacted Ramsey County Mental Health who said they would reach out. County workers also said Werling had been referring to himself as Queen Elizabeth.

February 2022 incident

The final call included n the police records came through on February 12, 2022, for a person in crisis at the West Owasso address. Dispatch told police Werling claimed to a psychic and wanted to make a harassment complaint about "people infiltrating their art."

During this call, Werling was again going by a pseudonym and claiming his devices had been hacked. He also offered to help the police because he is a psychic.

Police took the report but no further actions were recorded.

Other mental health troubles

A 2015 St. Croix County court record shows a call to police by the suspect’s ex-wife. In it, she claims he had phoned her in the middle of the night, screaming and saying he was taking her to the "underworld." He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

But there were other calls too, like a disorderly in Stillwater for kicking in a door in December of 2020. In March of this year, the suspect's mother called North Hudson police saying her son stole a rifle from her home and was delusional and not making sense at the time.