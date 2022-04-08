Ryan Duxbury, Roseville Police officer shot on duty, underwent surgery

article

Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury is continuing to recover after he was shot while responding to an incident Tuesday evening.

Chief Erika Scheider says Duxbury underwent surgery Friday afternoon "to remove the bullet lodged in his neck" and is continuing to heal from his injuries.

"Although Ryan continues to improve each day, he has a long road to a full recovery. He and his family remain in good spirits and are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community," she wrote.

Duxbury, a three-year veteran of the Roseville Police Department, was shot in the face while responding to a call of shots fired along West Owasso Boulevard near Lake Owasso.

Police shot and killed the suspect in that incident, 53-year-old Jesse Werling, after they say he fired more than 100 rounds during the incident that lasted for more than an hour and covered multiple city blocks.

"We were fortunate to have our officers responding from trainings, specialty units, and even from their own homes when the call came out on Tuesday night. Fifteen Roseville Police Officers rushed to the scene without hesitation and demonstrated incredible bravery and courage," Scheider wrote.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his care.

Here is Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider's full statement:

Today, I could not be prouder to lead the amazing men and women of the Roseville Police Department.