Roseville cars targeted by vandals
Cars on the 200 block of Larpenteur Ave. West were targeted by vandals Friday night.
Suspects sought in Roseville burglaries, vehicle thefts
The Roseville Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts that took place in the city early Friday morning.
Police report: Autistic man pepper-sprayed in face for eating cookie
A 53-year-old former security trainer has been charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly pepper-sprayed an autistic man who ate a cookie in the bakery at a Cub Foods.
Cats, dogs ales banned at Roseville pet stores
Roseville is the first city in the state to enact such a ban.