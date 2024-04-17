Ricky Cobb II shooting: Family announcing lawsuit against Trooper Londregan

The family of Ricky Cobb II is announcing a lawsuit against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, who fatally shot Cobb during a traffic stop in Minneapolis in July 2023.

Cobb's family says they'll be joined by their attorneys for a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hennepin County Government Center to announce the filing of their lawsuit against Londregan.

Cobb's family will speak at the press conference, as well as civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniel and F. Clayton Tyler.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault in connection to the July 31, 2023, traffic stop. These charges came nearly six months after the fatal shooting and followed calls from Cobb’s family for the firing and charging of Londregan.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers pulled over Cobb during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Authorities previously said Cobb had a felony warrant out of Ramsey County and attempted to detain him when he fled. A trooper then shot Cobb, and he died from his injuries.

Dash camera and body camera videos that were released show the three troopers approaching Cobb's vehicle and asking him to get out of the car, and then they attempt to physically remove him after he refused to exit. Londregan then fired his gun, killing Cobb.

Following the shooting, the BCA has said there was a gun in the back of Cobb's vehicle — but never visibly in his possession — when he was fatally shot.

Londregan had about 1.5 years of law enforcement experience at the time of the shooting.

According to his family, Cobb was the father of two sons, ages 8 and 10.

All three troopers involved in the traffic stop were placed on administrative leave following the incident.