Hennepin County Attorney reviewing fatal Ricky Cobb II shooting

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigation into the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper, stating some state patrol employees are not cooperating.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers pulled over Cobb during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near 42 Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on July 31. Authorities previously said Cobb had a felony warrant out of Ramsey County and attempted to detain him when he fled. A trooper then shot Cobb, and he died from his injuries.

The BCA started investigating the shooting and returned its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Sept. 19.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated there are state patrol employees who have "refused to cooperate" with the investigation, and while they are not the subject of the investigation, officials believe they may have relevant information.

"We are disappointed by this lack of cooperation as the family, the community, and the troopers involved in this incident all deserve answers. For our part, I am committed to ensuring that our office utilizes all resources available to us to conduct a complete and thorough review, and reaches a decision as quickly as possible," said Moriarty in a statement.

Moriarty added she recently met with Cobb’s family to inform them the case was being handed over to the county attorney’s office and recommitted "to a fair decision-making process," according to the press release.

The county attorney’s office is not providing details about the investigation or case review but said they’ve already selected a use-of-force expert to conduct an independent review.

"I hear the community calls for an immediate charging decision, but I also know that rushing can lead to mistakes. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to get this right," concluded Moriarty in a statement.