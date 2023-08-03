Ricky Cobb shooting: Gun in back of car but not in Cobb's possession; troopers ID'd

There was a gun in the back of Ricky Cobb II's vehicle — but never visibly in his possession — when he was fatally shot by a Minnesota State Trooper on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on July 31, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Thursday.

Cobb, 33, of St. Cloud, died of multiple gunshot wounds. The BCA identified the trooper who fatally shot Cobb as Ryan Londregan, who has about 1.5 years of law enforcement experience.

The BCA said Londregan and Trooper Brett Seide suffered minor injuries during the incident. Seide has two years of law enforcement experience. He didn't use any force in the incident. The third trooper who was on the scene is Garrett Erickson, who has about three years of law enforcement experience.

All three troopers are on standard administrative leave.

What we know so far

According to the BCA's preliminary investigation, at 1:50 a.m. on July 31, Seide saw a car drive past him on I-94 in Minneapolis without rear lights on. He pulled the car over, and learned the driver, Cobb, was wanted on probable cause arrest for a felony order-for-protection violation out of Ramsey County.

Londregan and Erickson then pulled up to assist, the BCA said.

Dash camera and body camera video that was released shows the three troopers approach Cobb's vehicle and ask him to get out of the car, and then they attempt to physically remove him after he refused to excit. Londregan then fires his gun, hitting Cobb.

As Cobb pulled away, Londregan and Seide were knocked down, the BCA said.

The troopers then followed Cobb in their squad cars about a quarter-mile. Cobb's vehicle was slowing to a stop against the interstate divider.

Troopers began rendering aid to Cobb, but he died at the scene.

Meanwhile, Londregan and Seide were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Handgun was found in back of Cobb's vehicle

According to the BCA, authorities found two cartridge casings, a cell phone and a handgun in Cobb's car.

The handgun was "on the floor behind the center console in the back of Cobb’s vehicle. At no point on available video is Cobb II seen holding the gun," the BCA said.

The BCA is continuing to investigate the shooting, and asks any witnesses to contact the BCA by calling 877-996-6222.