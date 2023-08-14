Family of Ricky Cobb hires attorney after deadly shooting by Minnesota State Patrol



The family of Ricky Cobb has hired attorneys to represent them after Cobb was shot and killed along I-94 by Minnesota state troopers.

The family of Cobb has retained civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels, and F. Clayton Tyler as they intend to, "fight for justice in Cobb’s death," according to an announcement.

"I am so hurt. I’m confused. I’m speechless," said Nyra Fields-Miller in a statement. "It’s a nightmare because not only did someone kill my son, but the police knows who it is and he’s still a free man."

On July 31, Cobb, 33, of St. Cloud, died of multiple gunshot wounds following a traffic stop by Minnesota state troopers on I-94 in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has since identified the trooper who fatally shot Cobb as Ryan Londregan, who has about 1.5 years of law enforcement experience.

Dash camera and body camera video that was released shows the three troopers approach Cobb's vehicle and ask him to get out of the car, and then they attempt to physically remove him after he refused to exit. Londregan then fired his gun, killing Cobb.

"We welcome a swift, transparent and independent investigation," said Sellers in a statement. "Mr. Cobb’s family and his memory deserve at least that much."

Following the shooting, the BCA has said there was a gun in the back of Ricky Cobb II's vehicle — but never visibly in his possession — when he was fatally shot.

Ten days after the fatal traffic stop, Cobb’s family met with Governor Tim Walz.

"This family and this community has waited long enough," said Tyler in a statement. "Now it’s time to act."