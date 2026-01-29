Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed with liquid: Suspect now facing federal charges for attack

The Brief Anthony Kazmierczak has been charged with assault for spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar at a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. Rep. Omar continued the town hall despite the attack, later stating that fear and intimidation would not deter her. Kazmierczak may face up to eight years in prison for the attack on the congresswoman.



The man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a liquid at a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday night is now facing federal charges for the attack on the congresswoman.

Man charged in Rep. Omar attack

What we know:

Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, was charged Wednesday for the attack at Rep. Omar's town hall in north Minneapolis at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters.

Rep. Omar had just called the impeachment of Sec. Kristi Noem when authorities say Kazmierczak was the man who rose from his seat armed with a syringe and sprayed a liquid on Rep. Omar. The incident was captured by a FOX 9 camera that was in attendance for the town hall meeting.

According to the charges, the liquid turned out to be apple cider vinegar. The assailant was quickly tackled and arrested after spraying Omar and a defiant Omar – despite urging from others – went on with the town hall.

According to the charges, the liquid stained Omar's clothes and may have splashed her face and eyes.

What they're saying:

Speaking with Minneapolis police, Kazmierczak allegedly said something to the effect of "I squirted vinegar," the complaint states. In the complaint, FBI investigators also say they spoke with a "close associate" of Kazmierczak who claimed that Kazmierczak spoke about Rep. Omar in a phone call years ago. During the call, the associate claims that Kazmierczak suggested that "someone should kill that b----" in reference to Omar.

Speaking Wednesday evening, Rep. Omar vowed not to let the attack stop her from speaking out.

"I think my presence here should tell you that fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me. The President’s rhetoric, the attacks from him since I’ve gotten into public office have always been to stop me from being in public service," Omar said. "To intimidate me, to make me want to quit and my only message is it hasn’t worked thus far and it’s not going to work in the future."

What's next:

Kazmierczak was released from Hennepin County Jail Thursday morning to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kazmierczak was charged under U.S. Code 111 and could face up to eight years behind bars.