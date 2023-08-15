Rebate checks for Minnesotans begin this week, up to $1,300 per family

A prominent promise made by Gov. Walz last legislative session will begin to come to fruition for Minnesotans this week.

On Wednesday, Gov. Walz will hold an event to announce that as families gear up for the back-to-school season, the one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will start being sent to tax filers.

The legislation provides payments to eligible Minnesotans, including $520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less. Another $260 will be received for each dependent, with a cap of up to three dependents.

Individuals with a 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less are expected to receive payments of $260.

According to the announcement, direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. Nearly $2.1 million in rebate payments are expected to be initiated by the end of September.