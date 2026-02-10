Minnesota weather: Seasonably mild, breezy, and fairly cloudy Tuesday

The Brief Expect breezy conditions and fairly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Highs reach the mid-30s across much of Minnesota, with 40s possible in the southwest. Calmer, sunnier weather follows midweek, with a warming trend continuing into the weekend.



Above-average temperatures stick around Tuesday with lingering clouds and breezy conditions.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Cloud cover lingers through much of the day Tuesday, though a few breaks of late-day sunshine are possible. Northwest winds remain breezy at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures remain above average, with highs in the mid-30s across much of Minnesota and climbing into the 40s in southwestern areas. The Twin Cities metro area is expected to reach around 35 degrees, warmer than the average high of 27 degrees.

Skies gradually clear Tuesday night as the winds relax. Temperatures dip into the 20s for central and southern Minnesota, while northern regions cool into the teens.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns tranquil and bright, with sunshine, very light winds, and highs in the mid-30s. A weak system slides by Thursday morning, bringing a chance for a light wintry mix to southern Minnesota, before sunshine returns later in the day.

Friday looks sunny and warmer, with highs climbing into the low 40s. The mild trend continues into the weekend and early next week, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)