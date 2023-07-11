Minnesota tax rebate: New deadline announced

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced a new deadline for some eligible taxpayers to receive a one-time tax rebate as part of the budget Governor Tim Walz signed during the 2023 legislative session.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using the 2021 income tax return or property tax return for the rebates. While most taxpayers don’t need to do anything to receive payment, those who have changed their address or bank account statement need to update their information by July 28 at 5 p.m. to get the rebate, the DOR announced on Wednesday.

Who is eligible

The Minnesota Department of Revenue decides who is eligible, so Minnesotans don’t need to apply for the rebate. Here are the requirements:

You were a Minnesota resident for part or all of 2021

You filed either the 2021 Form M1, Minnesota Individual Income Tax, or - 2021 Form M1PR, Homestead Credit Refund (for Homeowners) and Renter’s Property by Dec. 31, 2022

You had a reported 2021 adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for married joint filers, or $75,000 or less for all other filers

You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2021 Minnesota income tax return

How much could I get?

Depending on the family size and income Minnesotans could receive between $260 to $780 from the rebate.

Married couples filing a joint return with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less will receive $520

Individuals with a gross income of $75,000 or less will receive $260

Those who claimed a dependent will receive another $260, with a limit of three defendants for a maximum of $780.

For more information, visit the state revenue site here.