Ramsey Co. sets new guidance for investigating federal agent allegations

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has announced new protocols for investigating alleged criminal conduct by federal law enforcement agents, including those currently undergoing immigration enforcement operations.

Ramsey County guidance for local investigations

What we know:

Ramsey County law enforcement agencies will now investigate reports of crimes by federal agents, with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, when needed.

Investigations will adhere to standard procedures, including evidence review and collaboration with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office (RCAO).

According to a statement provided on Tuesday, with key points including:

Investigations will follow standard procedures, including evidence review and collaboration with RCAO.

LEAs will conduct fair investigations and refer cases meeting felony standards to RCAO.

If necessary, the RCAO will assist investigators in obtaining state and/or federal court orders for access to and preservation of evidence, witnesses, the crime scenes, or other resources necessary.

The RCAO will utilize the full investigative powers of a Ramsey County Grand Jury to seek further information or evidence, as needed.

RCAO will independently review evidence to determine probable cause and whether sufficient evidence exists to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt. If warranted, charges will be filed in Ramsey County District Court.

What they're saying:

The new guidance is said ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.

"I am pleased that we can provide clarity and a framework upon which law enforcement agencies in Ramsey County will take police reports from victims and witnesses to alleged criminal conduct of federal law enforcement agents within their jurisdictions," Choi said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "As the Chief Prosecutor, it is my expectation that we will investigate past and future allegations of criminal conduct by federal agents to seek the truth and hold accountable anyone who has violated Minnesota law. Already, the Ramsey County Sheriff, working with my office, has opened criminal investigations for possible criminal conduct occurring in Ramsey County involving victims who are United States Citizens. This is only the beginning of our work, and more investigations will follow by our local law enforcement agencies in Ramsey County. No federal, state, or local agency is above the law."

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher released the following statement to FOX 9 following the announcement: "There are limits to ICE authority just like there are limits to ours. When you exceed your authority, the United States multi-tiered system of justice ensures that there are checks and balances to hold all law enforcement accountable. One of those systems is the Federal Court, but another check is local law enforcement and local laws. All law enforcement has limits on their authority. When people feel that those limits have been breached and/or a crime has occurred, they have the right to make a report. It’s our job to investigate them."

The backstory:

Choi says that the updated guidance builds on previous protocols regarding the use of deadly force by federal agents.

The guidance is said to reflect "input from local law enforcement leaders, while emphasizing the need to investigate past and future allegations."

What you can do:

If you believe you have witnessed or been a victim of a felony-level crime by a federal law enforcement agent in Ramsey County, you should call 911 or a local non-emergency number.