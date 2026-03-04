Ramsey Co deputy responding to call collides with vehicle, killing driver

article

The Brief A driver was killed, and two others injured during a crash with a Ramsey County Sheriff's squad car. The deputy was responding to assist after St. Paul police located a stolen vehicle and the driver had fled. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and events leading up to it.



A Ramsey County deputy responding to assist in a stolen vehicle incident Tuesday night collided with another vehicle, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Fatal crash involving squad car

What we know:

The sequence of events began around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when St. Paul police spotted a vehicle near Seventh Street East and Maria Avenue that had been reported stolen out of Minneapolis. Officers followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled westbound on Interstate 94.

The pursuit ended when a Minnesota State Trooper used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. The 27-year-old driver was taken into custody.

While a Ramsey County deputy was responding to assist with the incident, the deputy collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Robert Street and 12th Street East. Authorities say the deputy had their lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.

The three people in the other vehicle, a 4-year-old boy, a 51-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were transported to a local hospital. The driver of that vehicle was later pronounced dead. One passenger remains in serious condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. A 19-year-old member of the department’s Explorers Program was riding in the squad car at the time of the crash. It was not immediately clear whether he was transported.

The State Patrol said two people in the squad car sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office, however, said the deputy was not injured.

What we don't know:

Further details about the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and the events leading up to it.